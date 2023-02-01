It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 20 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 4:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It …
For the drive home in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. It w…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's for…