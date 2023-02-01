Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 20 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 4:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.