Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Auburn, NY
