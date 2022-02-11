Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Auburn, NY
