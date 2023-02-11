It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a…
National Weather Service alerts for dangerous wind chills starting early Friday morning cover all of upstate New York.
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. …