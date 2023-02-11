It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.