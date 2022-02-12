It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
