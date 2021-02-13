It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Auburn, NY
The National Weather Service has put northern Cayuga County and Oswego County under a lake effect snow warning starting Tuesday night.
