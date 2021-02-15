It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service has put northern Cayuga County and Oswego County under a lake effect snow warning starting Tuesday night.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow showers. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It mi…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.3. A 15-degree …
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barel…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 19.15. Today's forecasted low te…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 18.63. 4 deg…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 11.57. 15 degrees is…