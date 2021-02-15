 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

