Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.