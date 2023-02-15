Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Auburn, NY
