Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.