It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 4:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Auburn, NY
The National Weather Service has put northern Cayuga County and Oswego County under a lake effect snow warning starting Tuesday night.
