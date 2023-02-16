Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Auburn, NY
