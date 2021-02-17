It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Auburn, NY
The National Weather Service has put northern Cayuga County and Oswego County under a lake effect snow warning starting Tuesday night.
