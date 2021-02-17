 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

