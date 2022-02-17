Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 10:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Auburn, NY
