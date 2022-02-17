 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 10:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

