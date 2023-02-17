It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 10:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
National Weather Service alerts for dangerous wind chills starting early Friday morning cover all of upstate New York.