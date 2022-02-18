Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 11:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.