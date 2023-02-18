The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.