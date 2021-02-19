 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

