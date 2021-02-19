Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Auburn, NY
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
The National Weather Service has put northern Cayuga County and Oswego County under a lake effect snow warning starting Tuesday night.
