It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 11 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 10:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Auburn, NY
