Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Auburn, NY
