Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
