 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 16-degree low is forecasted. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Effect Snow Warning until SAT 6:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News