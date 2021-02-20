Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 16-degree low is forecasted. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Effect Snow Warning until SAT 6:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.