Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Auburn, NY
