It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Auburn, NY
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
