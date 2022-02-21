Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Aub…
Auburn's evening forecast: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 23F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of s…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indo…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. A 7-degree low is for…
Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temp…