Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from TUE 10:00 AM EST until WED 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Auburn, NY
