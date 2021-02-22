Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Auburn, NY
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
