Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.