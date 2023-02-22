It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 PM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Auburn, NY
