It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 PM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST.