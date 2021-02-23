Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 16-degree low is forecasted. There is a 52% chance of rain…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Don't leave the h…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degr…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 …
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Auburn's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. I…