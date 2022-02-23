Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Aub…
For the drive home in Auburn: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Lo…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph…
Auburn's evening forecast: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 23F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of s…
Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temp…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 11 degrees is today's low. H…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 d…