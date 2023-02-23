Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Auburn, NY
