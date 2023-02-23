Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.