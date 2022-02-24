Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.