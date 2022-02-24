It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Lo…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Aub…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph…
Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temp…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Auburn's evening forecast: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 23F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of s…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 11 degrees is today's low. H…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 d…