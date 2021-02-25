 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

