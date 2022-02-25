It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Auburn, NY
