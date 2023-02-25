It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.