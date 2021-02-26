It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Auburn, NY
