Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM EST until MON 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Auburn, NY
