It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.