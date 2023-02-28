It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
A large swath of upstate New York, including all of Cayuga County and its neighbors, is under a winter weather advisory from Wednesday afterno…
A winter storm that's expected to bring up to 5 inches of snow to parts of the Cayuga County area will close out a month of local weather extremes.
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degre…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 …