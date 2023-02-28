It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.