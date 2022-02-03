Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly clear skies. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, wi…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Tuesday, with te…
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.