Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

