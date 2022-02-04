 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 3:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

