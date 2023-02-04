It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heavy Freezing Spray Warning until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service alerts for dangerous wind chills starting early Friday morning cover all of upstate New York.
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 20 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. A -2-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 49% chance …