Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

