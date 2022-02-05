It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds S…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly clear skies. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, wi…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temper…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…