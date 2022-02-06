It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Auburn, NY
