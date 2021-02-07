 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.94. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News