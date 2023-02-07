The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Auburn, NY
National Weather Service alerts for dangerous wind chills starting early Friday morning cover all of upstate New York.
