It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 11.57. 15 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Auburn, NY
