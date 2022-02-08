It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 15 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds S…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temper…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow likely. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. It might…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…