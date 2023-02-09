The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.