The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service alerts for dangerous wind chills starting early Friday morning cover all of upstate New York.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The a…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. A -2-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 49% chance …
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect period…