Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 2:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.